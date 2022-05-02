Online learning has become more prevalent since COVID-19 infiltrated our lives more than two years ago, and Pennsylvania could have a statewide catalog of online courses for high school students by the fall of 2024 if a bill sponsored by state Rep. Jason Ortitay, R-Cecil, eventually becomes law.
The measure was approved by the state House of Representatives and has moved to the Senate for consideration. As it is currently envisioned, the course catalog would begin with courses for students in grades 9-12, and then include students in lower grades. The online catalog would also have professional development courses for teachers. It would cost about $2.5 million to launch and be managed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Making an online course catalog available in the commonwealth has long been a goal of Ortitay’s, who graduated from the Avella Area School District, a district with limited offerings in its curriculum due to its relatively small size. Ortitay had to take one course, he recalled, by watching tapes on a VCR. Ortitay says an online course catalog will expand learning opportunities for all students in Pennsylvania, but particularly those in smaller districts with limited resources.
“It’s an issue of equity across the state,” Ortitay said.
Ortitay has introduced measures to have an online course catalog in each of the eight years he has been in Harrisburg. The difference in getting it over the finish line in the House this time was working with Sherri Smith, the deputy education secretary, on the bill’s language, Ortitay said. The Pennsylvania State Education Association, the union that represents teachers and other school personnel, has not raised an objection to the measure, Ortitay said.
The online course catalog would be available to both public and private schools, home-schooled students and the general public. School participation will be voluntary. Students would be able to receive course credit for their work, though districts would have flexibility about where and when students take the courses. There would not be a fee attached if a student at a public school takes an online course being offered by another public institution.
