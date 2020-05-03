Marshall Elementary students will gain a learning experience beyond the four walls of their classrooms when they return to school in the fall.
Principal Jessica Scott is taking the opportunity during the coronavirus mitigation efforts to complete an outdoor classroom centered around the theme of kindness and designed to afford students with ways to learn outside of traditional book studies.
“We want to recognize that all kids have qualities that are needed. It takes all kinds to make the world work, and not just those who like to study all the time,” she said.
The outdoor classroom is tied to the school’s 4-H programs, which launched this year and met in the evenings before coronavirus cancellations. The kids were looking forward to a horse demonstration and planning to participate in the Fayette County Fair. The six programs are focused on farm animals, small engine repairs, bicycling, backpacking, woodworking and arts, sewing and crafts. She said the students are enthused about the programs and look forward to their meetings. Each program has about 20 to 25 students who are “really diving into it.”
The outdoor classroom will include self-watering veggie pods, where each grade will grow vegetables to sell at farmers markets at the end of the year. The project will teach students about accounting and supply and demand, and give them an appreciation for the food in their kitchens and a sense of pride in their work. The profits will be used to buy seeds the next year.
“It’s giving them high-order thinking skills that they wouldn’t be able to get out of a text book,” she said. “It’s helping bring the family unit together as well.”
The programs are designed to introduce students to new career opportunities, keep them engaged in school and reach kids who are hands-on learners, giving them “a place to shine.” Scott spoke about her son, who is in 8th grade.
“He struggled in school, but he can run a backhoe and he can farm like no other,” she said.
The outdoor classroom also includes a “Kindness River.” Each student was recently asked to paint a rock to add to the river, which is meant to demonstrate the unique qualities in every student that add color to the world. The students are enjoying the project, which she said is bringing them together while they are learning separately from home. The decorated rocks include food, farm animals, fish, flowers and other designs. The students send her photos when they add their rocks to the river, which so far has three feet filled with colorful rocks.
“They’re coming up with the most creative ideas,” she said.
The outdoor classroom will also include slate boards on the walls, tree stump seats, a music center and a water table. There will also be signs that non-verbal students with autism can use to express what they want to do.
She said the community is supporting the project, with donations coming in from local businesses and community members.
“I want to open it to the whole community, not just Marshall,” she said.
She plans to hold community events, including a harvest celebration. Scott said she plans to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony when students return to school in the fall.
“It’s giving the kids something to look forward to right now,” she said. “It’s just trying to build a community of caring people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.