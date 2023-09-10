As a young boy, author and columnist Ben Moyer watched smoke rise from the campfire while sitting at his grandfather’s farm in Greene County.
There was nothing fancy about it, but it was special. It was time spent together, bonding in the great outdoors.
“I’d like people to know there are meaningful experiences to have that don’t cost money,” Moyer, of Farmington, said. “It’s just paying attention and getting out there.”
In his book “Smoke to See By: Knowing Nature in Northern Appalachia,” Moyer included an essay about that experience and many others, hoping to draw people outside to appreciate the beauty of the area.
“Smoke to See By,” Moyer’s third book, contains essays that are about the human relationship with a place; some directly focused on nature, others focused on the unique creatures native to the area.
“I feel where we live is a very strong place of identity in an ecological sense, a historical sense, a cultural sense, a diverse place — going back to coal mine days — and all different religious perspectives,” said Moyer. “These essays are an examination of a person seeking affinity with a place, seeking relationship with a place; to know a place is very important for their quality of life. It grounds you.”
Published in March, “Smoke to See By” contains 21 essays that include new material as well as previously published columns that appeared in various outlets including “Tea For Two,” which ran in the Herald-Standard.
The idea for the book came to Moyer after he got involved with the Writers Conference of Northern Appalachia, which creates and promotes writings about the area, and began writing for the organization’s annual publication, “Northern Appalachia Review.”
“It’s been kind of overlooked in the literary world,” Moyer said of the region. “It doesn’t have an identified literature like the South or New England.”
Throughout his career, Moyer’s writings on nature, the outdoors and conservation have appeared in numerous regional and national publications. In 2019, he received the Enduring Excellence Award from the Outdoor Writers Association of America, and has also received awards from the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association and the Mason-Dixon Outdoor Writers Association.
In addition to his grandfather’s influence, Moyer said his father also fostered his love of the outdoors from a young age. The two shared an enjoyment of hunting a fishing, stoking Moyer’s passion to continue his adventures in nature.
Through the essays in “Smoke to See By,” Moyer said he hopes to inspire readers to be more aware of and better appreciate the ecological significance, resilience and diversity of what’s around them, and how it affects their lives.
“I do believe people have a craving for it,” he said.
And much like his youthful wonder at smoke rising from his grandfather’s campfire, Moyer said finding ways to take in the area’s natural beauty needn’t be a costly endeavor. There are a number of state parks to explore in the area, many of which offer free or low-cost programs throughout the year.
“Almost every week, they have some educational program presented by their staff,” Moyer said. “They’re very good, the staff really take it seriously.”
“Smoke to See By” is available to purchase at online bookstores like Amazon, Barnes & Noble or through the publisher at www.sunburypress.com. Copies can also be purchased at Tissue Farm in Confluence.
Moyer’s first book was the self-published collection of columns and essays, “Outback: Reflection of the Appalachian Outdoors.” His second book was a collaboration with Uniontown chef Joe Carei titled “Grub to Gourmet: Food on the National Road.” While the first book is no longer in print, the second remains available for purchase at the National Road Heritage Corridor.
