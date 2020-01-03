Fayette County’s outgoing clerk of courts said she felt bittersweet in the last days of her nearly 40 years in the office.
Janice Snyder started working in the clerk’s office in 1980, became chief deputy in 1986 and won her first full term as clerk of courts in 1992. She won’t be among those county officials being sworn in today, having lost in the Democrat primary to Tim Dye, who will assume the post.
Snyder said she’s seen a lot of changes in the office that oversees all of the county’s criminal case filings. When she started, all of filings in each of the cases had to be entered by hand into huge docket books.
In 1994, Snyder said, the office was computerized. And in 1998, after weighing the pros and cons, she convinced the courts that her office should collect all payments made by defendants for their court-ordered fines, costs and restitution.
Snyder said she wanted to take on that responsibility because the adult probation office previously gathered the collections. She had to sign off on the financial report, but said she didn’t feel comfortable doing so for a report that she didn’t prepare.
“Looking back, I could kick myself,” Snyder said, noting the dramatic increase in the number of cases the office handles. In the 1980s, she estimated there were about 500 criminal cases filed annually; by 2019, the caseload increased to an estimated 2,500.
“It’s a tremendous task,” she said.
Snyder said it was under her leadership in 2004 that the office transitioned from being run by the county to being run by the state. The change happened to clerks of courts across the state, requiring all docket entries had to adhere to the policies and procedures set by the state’s Unified Judicial System and Unified Disbursement Standards. The former of those put criminal dockets online.
Along with those duties, the staff also has to go to courtrooms for jury selection and verdicts; must file, docket and distribute every motion and order filed in criminal cases; and is responsible for docketing and filing all Children and Youth Services and Juvenile Probation Office cases audited by the state to secure funding for children being placed. Snyder said the office also files financial records, disburses hundreds of checks every month and reconciles bank accounts.
All of the files are kept in the clerk of courts office, the federal building and the public service building, and Snyder said there is no more available space to store the files.
For someone who never played the political game throughout her seven terms, Snyder said, the politics had also become worse after losing support from some members of the Fayette County Democratic Party. Conflicts with another elected official led to a tense working relationship, Snyder said. She said she feels like her office is treated as the “low man on the totem pole” when it comes to cleaning, upgrades and repairs.
“None of these I will regret leaving,” Snyder said.
But, she said, she will miss the friendships and camaraderie among those who work in the clerk of courts office, and doing the job she’s loved so much.
As for what’s to come, Snyder said she has no set plans, but looks forward to getting peace back into her life.
