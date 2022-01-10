WVU Uniontown Hospital will open its new Outpatient Services Entrance today.
Patients can now park and enter the building closer to the outpatient services they receive.
The Outpatient Entrance is designated for all patients using outpatient testing, services and procedures, including patients for the Orthopedic and Spine Institute, the Pain Clinic, and pulmonology.
“Our patients asked and we listened. We heard repeatedly about the length of the walk from the parking lots into the building for outpatient services and to see our physicians and we immediately began steps to remedy that,” said Dr. Hess, WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital CEO.
The entrance will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is closed Saturdays and Sundays.
The Outpatient Entrance, located at the intersection of Delaware and Woodlawn avenues on the hospital campus, includes a covered drop-off spot, and provides patients with more flexibility to get into the building closer to the services they need.
The hours of operation for the hospital’s main entrance not change. It will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The main entrance is designated for all surgical patients and visitors.
On Saturdays, the main entrance will be the only access point to the hospital for all services and visitation, noted Josh Krysak, director of community and patient relations at Uniontown Hospital.
Regardless of which entrance is used, all visitors and patients entering the hospital will undergo COVID-19 screening.
The emergency entrance remains open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The area outside the emergency entrance is also where drive-up COVID-19 testing registration and coordination is conducted.
Parking also will be re-vamped, starting today.
The paved parking area along Woodlawn and Delaware avenues - currently staff parking - will become patient parking.
The paved parking lots closer to the building outside the main entrance will be available for surgical patients and for visitors.
Emergency Department parking will not change.
Some temporary signage will be erected to help guide patients toward the appropriate parking lots until more permanent signs are installed.
“As with any change, we fully anticipate a few challenges as we implement processes around access to the building, especially as we continue to navigate the pandemic, but we know that this is what our patients need and what will best serve them,” said Krysak. “We are excited for our patients because this is something we have wanted to provide to them for many years and something we know will make their visits with us that much easier.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.