Tourism Grant Ceremony

Courtesy of GO Laurel Highlands

Ann Nemanic, executive director of GO Laurel Highlands, welcomes grant recipients to the annual Fayette County Tourism Grant Ceremony where 39 tourism-related businesses and organizations received $1.2 million in grants.

 Courtesy of GO Laurel Highlands

A total of $1,279,758 was awarded to 39 tourism-related businesses and organizations during GO Laurel Highlands annual Fayette County Tourism Grant Program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.