A total of $1,279,758 was awarded to 39 tourism-related businesses and organizations during GO Laurel Highlands annual Fayette County Tourism Grant Program.
“This was the largest grant cycle in the history of the Fayette County Tourism Grant program,” said Ann Nemanic, executive director of GO Laurel Highlands. “The influx of lodging tax dollars highlights how the county recovered quickly and stabilized itself from our tourism perspective.”
Nemanic said Fayette County’s appeal to visitors is extensive because of the broad array of tourism assets and lodging options.
“The Fayette Board of Commissioners recognizes the importance of each tourism business as an integral part of the fabric of the county, especially from an economic impact point of view,” Nemanic said. “With over $1 million being infused back into the county in 2023, the visitor experience will be exemplary.”
Out of 59 applications, 39 were awarded grants in the county and included:
n $12,429 capital grant for the City of Connellsville to invest into improvements to the gravesite of the city’s founder, Zachariah Connell, and a and $20,511 visitor center grant for staffing and operations of the visitor’s center along the Great Allegheny Passage;
n $42,437 marketing grant to Christian W. Klay Winery in Chalk Hill for print, digital and website marketing as well as video production for a “12 Wines of the Week” series, which will be shown across numerous social media platforms;
n $7,335 marketing grant Fayette County Farm Bureau to expand marketing through radio, print and social platforms to allow for growth and awareness of its Farm-to-Table Dinner event;
n $74,850 capital grant to the Mountain Watershed Association to be used to further develop the Indian Creek Valley Trail in Springfield Township, which is a 19-mile hiking and biking trail extending from Route 31 in Donegal Township to the Youghiogheny River;
n $14,150 marketing grant to Yough River Brewing Company to expand their marketing reach through social media, billboards and festival participation.
On Friday in Uniontown, the recipients were presented their checks in a ceremony that was attended by the commissioners.
“For us, to give this money out to you to help your business is a huge privilege for us,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr. “It’s something that we really look forward to each and every year, to be able to hand out funding to tourism businesses that are going to take the next step and make our county even better.”
“Out of 67 counties in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, this is number one, and guess what—there are a lot of people across the state realizing that,” Lohr said. “They’re paying attention to us.”
Regarding tourism draws to the county, Commissioner Scott Dunn spoke of the momentum of getting the Sheepskin Trail completed.
“We’re going to continue building the Sheepskin Trail,” Dunn said. “We are not going to stop until it goes from Connellsville to Morgantown, and we see that ridership really blow up here in Fayette County.”
Commissioner Vince Vicites said the growth of the tourism-related businesses in the county has been a pleasant surprise, and he applauded not only GO Laurel Highlands as the best tourist-promotion agency in the state, but those in the room receiving their grants and their efforts to get people to visit Fayette County, stay longer and spend more money locally.
“That will stimulate the economy greatly,” Vicites said.
The annual Fayette County Tourism Grant Program is funded by revenue generated by the Fayette County Hotel Room Tax, and the awards are granted annually on the basis of merit as determined by the Grant Review Committee and administered by the Fayette County commissioners and GO Laurel Highlands.
Since the program’s inception, more than $7 million has been awarded in tourism grants.
A complete list of grant recipients and their projects will be available online at www.golaurelhighlands.com/grants.
