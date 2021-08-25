Donations are being sought to help care for more than 100 dogs seized from a Coffey Street home in Uniontown on Monday.
Julie Cole, a board member for Cross Your Paws Rescue in Irwin, said Tuesday the nonprofit is paying to board the dogs in private kennels while they work on finding foster homes for the animals. Additionally, they will incur veterinary costs to have the animals checked and vaccinated, if necessary.
“We don’t even have (a cost) estimate yet,” she said.
Uniontown Police Lt. Tom Kolencik said authorities were called to the home after neighbors complained about foul odors and the constant sounds of dogs barking. When authorities investigated, Kolencik said, the woman who lives there with her son signed a waiver to relinquished what she said were 18 of the 20 dogs that were inside.
Authorities sought a mental health warrant for the woman an her son after they refused to go to the hospital, Kolencik said, and ultimately found 99 dogs and two cats in the home in addition to the 18 dogs she agreed to turn over.
While Cole said there has been a lot of interest from people who want to adopt the dogs, she said the volunteer-run organization will first ensure the dogs are properly vaccinated and approved for adoption by a veterinarian.
“The thing we need the most right now are fosters,” Cole said, adding that, in a dog hoarding situation, a rescued dog needs to be placed in a home where there’s already a dog because the rescued animals have become co-dependent on other dogs. “They’ll just shut down, they won’t know what to do or how to be a dog.”
Anyone willing to foster a dog can visit www.crossyourpaws.com and fill out and application to become a foster pet parent. From there, the organization conducts home and background checks to find a good permanent home.
Cole said Cross Your Paws Rescue pays for costs like food and bedding; foster families only need to be willing to give the dogs plenty of love and attention.
Cole said, along with fosters, they are in also need of volunteers to handle the applications coming in as well as monetary donations for the upcoming veterinary bills and other medical costs. According to the organization’s Facebook page, donors had contributed more than $19,600 as of Tuesday afternoon.
