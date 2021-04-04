A newly formed foundation aimed to help the community and first responders donated Easter baskets to children in foster care.
Members of the Hunter K. Braddee Helping Heroes Foundation recently delivered 175 Easter baskets to Fayette County Children and Youth Services.
The foundation was created after 4-year old Hunter Braddee lost his life in a vehicle collision in 2019. Because Hunter loved fire trucks and helping people, the foundation wanted to help first responders as well as people in the community.
Sherry Williams, the director and treasurer of the foundation, said Braddee’s mother, Amber Gibbs, has a soft spot for children and wanted to do something to reach the largest number of youngsters in most efficient manner possible.
“We called CYS and asked if they’re willing to accept our help in distributing 175 Easter baskets to children in foster care,” Williams said.
“We are extremely grateful and humbled to receive the donations of Easter baskets from The Hunter K. Braddee Helping Heroes Foundation,” said John Fritts, the deputy administrator with Fayette County CYS. “This donation demonstrates an ongoing effort from the community to support the most vulnerable population in our county, the children.”
The foundation held a touch-a-truck event when it donated a firetruck to the McClellandtown Fire Department last year, and has also provided scholarships for individuals to attend emergency medical technician training schools. At Christmastime, the foundation made it possible for 40 children to receive five gifts each, and provided 75 dinners to people in the community.
“Our two major focus points are community outreach and first-responder funding — either funding through education or equipment,” Williams said, adding that first-responders showed up for Hunter, so the foundation will show up for them. “Fifty-four firetrucks showed up to Hunter’s funeral.”
The donated firetruck to McClellandtown VFD was the one that showed up to Fayette County CYS to deliver the baskets.
“We wanted to bring a little joy to kids who haven’t had that much joy in their lives,” Williams said, adding that one boy quickly opened his basket and started playing with the bubbles inside. “That’s what life is all about.”
Fritts said the joy and excitement in the childrens’ faces when they saw the lights was as priceless as their reaction to the Easter baskets themselves.
“Fayette County CYS sincerely thanks the volunteers and organizers of the Hunter K. Braddee Helping Heroes Foundation,” Fritts said. “We look forward to working with this fantastic foundation in the future.”
The foundation is currently in the process of becoming a 501c3 nonprofit and is planning a Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless in November as well as another touch-a-truck event for June.
Anyone who wants to learn more about the Hunter K. Braddee Helping Heroes Foundation, including where they can make donations, can visit, www.rememberinghunter.com
