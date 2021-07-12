Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.