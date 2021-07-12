A state representative has announced that over $200,000 in grants have been awarded to area fire and ambulance companies in Fayette County.
Rep. Ryan Warner (R-Fayette/Westmoreland) announced last week that fire and ambulance companies in the 52nd Legislative District will collectively receive more than $206,000 in state grants to support their public safety mission.
“As our emergency response organizations continue to struggle financially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, these grants are sure to be put to good use,” Warner said.
The funding comes from an ongoing grant program created by the state legislature and administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner (OSFC).
The funding comes from the proceeds from slot machine gaming, and not tax revenue from the state’s general fund.
The grants can be used toward construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training, recruitment and retention or even debt reduction.
Also, this year’s funds can also be used to cover operational expenses due to the loss of fundraising opportunities as a result of COVID-19 pandemic mitigation measures.
The following Fayette County fire and EMS companies in the 52nd District received grants: Bullskin Township VFC ($12,233), Connellsville Township VFD ($13,302), Dawson VFC ($11,520), DL&V VFD ($12,946), Dunbar VFC ($11,520), Everson VFC ($12,946), Fayette EMS ($8,993), Monarch VFC ($11,520), Morrell VFD ($11,520), New Haven Hose Company VFD ($12,411), New Salem VFD ($11,698), North Union Township VFD ($11,698), Perry Township VFD ($12,767), Smock VFD ($14,015), South Connellsville VFC ($11,698), West Leisenring VFD ($11,876) and, in Westmoreland County, Scottdale VFD ($13,676).
“We are blessed to have so many people devoted to protecting our citizens and our communities, and this grant funding is vital to supporting their work,” Warner said.
