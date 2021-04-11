A family’s new take on the Easter season resulted in about 200 pajamas donated to children in foster care.
Instead of giving something up for Lent, Patty Franks, her husband Mark and their daughters, Elizabeth, Maggie and Krista decided to do something for others.
Each week of Lent, the Franks family made donations to Fayette Friends of Animals, donated hats and gloves to St. Vincent DePaul, donated cleaning supplies and personal-hygiene items to the United Veterans Billeting of Fayette County and donated snack baskets to the Uniontown’s volunteer fire department and city police.
“We were getting excited about doing good things, and it snowballed to (asking ourselves) who we were going to help this week,” Patty Franks said.
When the last week of Lent came, the family decided to something to help children, but weren’t sure what.
“My granddaughter spent the night, and I pulled out a brand-new pair of PJs, and I thought, ‘That’s it,’” she said.
Pajamas are a thing of comfort for people, she said, and as foster parents, Franks and her husband knew that children going into a new home can often arrive without those type of soothing items.
“These placements happen in emergency situations, at all hours of the day and night and are often traumatic for the children,” said Rebecca Taylor, program specialist with Fayette County Children and Youth Services. “Having a new and cozy pair of pajamas would definitely help to ease a child’s fears and anxiety.”
Up to that point, the family had funded their other Lenten activities themselves. When they decided to do a pajama drive, they took to social media to ask others in the community to help.
“People just started sharing it, and boxes started arriving at our house,” Franks said, adding that some packages had up to five sets of pajamas with different sizes and varieties for boys and girls. “People were showing up at my doorstep, asking if this is the PJ drop-off.”
A classmate of her husband’s shared the post with his graduating class, and Franks said they started receiving packages of pajamas from other states.
Franks said they had 161 packages, but because some of them had multiple pairs of pajamas, she believes they were able to donate over 200 pair.
“We were overwhelmed with the generosity of people,” Franks said, adding that she would have been ecstatic if they managed to collect a fraction of that. “It truly was amazing.”
On Tuesday, the Franks family donated the pajamas to CYS.
“It was a wonderful surprise to be contacted by Mrs. Franks in regard to her pajama drive,” Taylor said. “To know that individuals in the community opened their hearts to help children entering foster care is truly touching.”
Taylor added that she’s very excited for the CYS staff to be able to hand out the pajamas and is greatly appreciative of the coordination and work done by the Franks family to make the drive a success.
Franks said her family is already talking about doing the PJ drive next year as their new way to celebrate the Lenten season, and hopes it inspires others to do something similar.
“Our thought process behind it was, every year, we give up something, but who benefits?” Franks asked. “We felt like this year, our sacrifice can benefit others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.