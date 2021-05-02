Two state leaders announced state grants and loan programs of over $9 million to help fund a wastewater upgrade in Masontown.
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson Township, and state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township, said the Masontown Municipal Authority will receive $9.5 million in funds from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority to replace and repair storm water pipes designed to reduce flooding.
The project will curb frequent flooding in the borough, which causes River Avenue to be impassable and has led to property damage for homeowners and contributes untreated sewage into the Youghiogheny River.
The funding will be used to address infrastructure that is about 80 years old.
Through the project, clay pipe will be removed and replaced, spot repairs of specific collection system piping will be conducted to separate combined laterals and repair about 50,000 feet of existing piping.
The storm sewer portion of the project will remove 1,400 feet of an existing pipe arch and restore the original channel to accommodate increased storm flows from the area.
The project will serve 422 residential customers and is expected to create 20 construction-related jobs.
“These vital state investments in infrastructure mean so much to our communities, allowing for the proper flow of stormwater, safer roads and protected property,” said Snyder. “This PENNVEST funding means Masontown Borough can move quickly to begin this much-needed project and accommodate increased storm flows in that area.”
“Sewage and water are extremely important to the health and economy of a community, but very expensive to maintain,” Stefano said. “It will also ensure that user fees don’t increase dramatically to pay for these improvements, which are necessary to ensure the borough meets state requirements for health and safety.”
Councilman Bruce Cochran said the funding is amazing for the borough.
“This large amount of grant funding allows us to start thinking ahead for treatment plant improvements in Phase Two of this project,” Cochran said.
The PENNVEST grant request was written by Bill Johnson of Sleighter Engineering, who will supervise the project.
The authority also received a grant of $205,000 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority to correct a recurring flooding issue at the intersection of North Redwood Street and Commercial Avenue that then follows the storm sewer alignment down to Cottage Avenue.
The main issue causing the flooding was an incorrectly-sized pipe that was used to enclose the stream that runs through the borough
The borough intends to remove the existing elliptical pipe arch and restore the channel to its original alignment and cross section.
