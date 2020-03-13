Pennsylvania American Water announced that it has placed a moratorium on shutting off water service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, the company noted it would restore water service to those whose service had been previously shut off.
“The restoration may take some time, but we will work as quickly and safely as possible,” the company noted in a release.
The Authority of the Borough of Charleroi (ABC) announced Friday it would suspend shutoffs moving forward.
“Given the critical importance of cleanliness and personal hygiene as the first barrier to preventing the spread of COVID-19, ABC will have a moratorium on new water shutoffs for all residential customer,” ABC noted in a release.
The moratorium will last until at least April 30.
Those who are delinquent on their bill will still be responsible for past due balances, and ABC will not restore service to those who have previously had it shut off.
The McKean Avenue office will remain open, but customers are urged to make payments online or over the telephone. Employees of ABC will also not enter homes to conduct manual meter readings.
