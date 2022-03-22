Some Fayette County residents may experience a temporary change in the taste or smell of their tap water over the coming month, according to Pennsylvania American Water.
Gary Lobaugh, external affairs manager, said the company started conducting its bi-yearly system maintenance. During that process, they transition away from the chloramine used to disinfect the drinking water and replace it with chlorine.
“Some customers may notice a difference in taste and odor in their drinking water when it does happen,” Lobaugh said.
He said the maintenance started on March 14 in portions of Fayette, Beaver, southern Allegheny and Washington counties, and will continue through April 25. At that point, Pennsylvania American Water workers return the chloramine disinfectant to the water. Lobaugh said the maintenance is a common practice, and assured the drinking water meets and surpasses government standards for drinking water.
As the process takes place, Lobaugh said, if the taste and odor of the tap water is off-putting, customers can put their drinking water in an open container and refrigerate it for an hour. He said that should get rid of the taste or smell.
