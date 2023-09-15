A father and son who own properties in Fayette and Greene counties are being sued by the state attorney general for allegedly saddling tenants with illegal “rent-to-own” agreements.
Attorney General Michelle Henry’s office filed the lawsuit in Fayette County Common Pleas Court Wednesday. The suit names Joseph F. John and Joseph F. John II, both of Greensboro, as renting out uninhabitable homes without disclosing issues to tenants.
The Johns did not have an attorney on record in the suit as of Thursday’s press deadline. The suit has several pieces of evidence attached, including court records that list a phone number for them. Calls to this number were not returned Thursday.
According to a press release issued by the attorney general’s office, the father and son own more than 50 properties in Fayette and Greene counties.
The suit claims that these homes often have missing pipes and appliances, leaky roofs and windows, insect infestations, and malfunctioning plumbing.
“These landlords target low-income tenants and subject them to illegal fees and terms, while also requiring consumers to pay cash in person, oftentimes under harassing circumstances,” Henry said in the release. “Every Pennsylvanian has the right to safe, secure, and comfortable living conditions, and my office will not tolerate landlords who prey on vulnerable residents.”
The lawsuit described the activity as beginning as early as 2011. The houses they offered were usually obtained through tax sales, and had been abandoned or were in poor condition.
Tenants who spoke with investigators said they would go to the elder John’s home to make payments. The suit contends that “almost always,” tenants described a gun being prominently displayed, with one saying that John picked up a firearm and loaded it during their conversation.
John is also accused of sexually harassing and intimidating female tenants. The lawsuit states that he would frequently greet them in his underwear, shirtless or both.
Those arriving to make payments would often hear about John’s “sexual exploits.” He also allegedly made comments about their bodies and engaged in unwanted touching, according to the lawsuit.
John is also accused of entering the homes of female tenants unannounced and uninvited, and making those tenants uncomfortable with lewd and suggestive comments.
Other accusations in the lawsuit include that John and John II failed to keep properties in good working order, and keeping security deposits in full without explanation.
The attorney general’s office is seeking to have a judge order the father and son to make full restitution to tenants, and prevent them from making real estate transactions in Pennsylvania.
According to the press release, on Wednesday a judge issued a preliminary injunction that permits current tenants to pay John and John II by mailing a check or money order, prohibiting them from entering leased properties without permission and preventing them from initiating an eviction without court approval.
Anyone who believes they have been victimized by John or John II can file a complaint at attorneygeneral.gov, call 800-441-2555 or email scams@attorneygeneral.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.