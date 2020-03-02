The Pennsylvania Municipal League has 115 direct members that serve more than 3.8 million citizens across the state, but Uniontown hasn’t been a member municipality since 2008.
At its next meeting on March 10, city council is slated to hear what the league would offer the city if it were to agree to enroll, something council already voted against doing last month.
Harry Krot, PML director of member services, said he would be at the next council meeting to explain what the municipal league can do for its members, noting that members get free access to a national database for grant funding searches. PML advocacy efforts include training and assistance to municipal officials, research and analysis on various issues and pursuing legislative reform.
Uniontown City Treasurer Antoinette Hodge expressed support for city enrollment into the league at last month’s council meeting, arguing that the services that the league would provide could help move the city forward and adding that she invited Krot to the next council meeting to explain what league membership could offer Uniontown.
Council, though, balked at the cost of enrollment.
Krot said that membership due figures that Hodge gave after the meeting were inaccurate.
Krot said that the estimated dues for the city to enroll after discounts would be $1,659 for 2021, $2,489 for 2022 and 2023, and $2,987 for 2024, comprising a total of $7,135 for that span with estimated dues then totaling the full amount of $3,319 for 2025. The annual cost of $3,319 for 2020 would be waived.
Hodge previously said that the city would have had to pay a total of about $3,650 to keep league membership through 2024, but $3,650 would be what the city would save with discounts, according to Krot.
Council voted 3-1 against league membership, with only Mayor Bill Gerke voting in favor.
The Pennsylvania Municipal League was established in 1900 as an advocate for third-class cities in Pennsylvania, but the league currently represents participating cities, boroughs, townships, home rule communities and towns throughout the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.