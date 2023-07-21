For the fifth straight year, the Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education’s Board of Governors voted to freeze the price of tuition at its 13 member universities, which includes Pennsylvania Western University and its California, Clarion and Edinboro campuses, along with Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The decision means tuition for in-state undergraduate students – of which nearly 90% are Pennsylvania residents – will be flat for six consecutive years.
If tuition had kept pace with inflation since 2018, it would be 21% higher today, according to PASSHE.
“Freezing tuition for a fifth consecutive year has been a major priority for the State System universities to best serve our 85,000 students – many of whom are from low- and middle-income families,” said Cynthia Shapira, chair of the board of governors. “Our students depend on PASSHE universities for a high-quality education at the lowest cost.”
She continued, “PASSHE was created to benefit Pennsylvania, and funding from the state is a lifeline for our students to have access to higher education.”
The state budget passed by the House and Senate would provide an increase of $33 million, or 6%, to PASSHE universities. With that level of investment, in the last two years the state has increased funding by $108 million, or nearly 23%, with PASSHE receiving $585.6 million in 2023-24, up from $477.5 million in 2021-22.
“PASSHE is proud of our partnership with the state, which helps Pennsylvania’s students get the education and skills for the most in-demand jobs at the lowest cost,” said Chancellor Dan Greenstein. “Higher education is changing, and State System universities are continuing to evolve to meet the new needs of students, employers and Pennsylvania’s economy. Together with the state, we are strengthening the pipeline of talented and skilled people from the classroom to the workforce and providing value to students as they gain the knowledge to build successful careers close to home.”
In addition to keeping in-state undergraduate tuition at $7,716 for a sixth year, PASSHE students will receive $125 million in university-funded financial aid. The tuition freeze and aid are possible due to increased state funding and PASSHE universities saving $300 million through a commitment to cost efficiencies.
According to PASSHE, State System universities have increased the number of students graduating into high-demand careers like health care, STEM, education and business since 2010, despite there being fewer total students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.