PennWest California

Courtesy of PennWest California

The board of governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education voted to freeze tuition costs for the fifth straight year for its 13 member universities. Among them are the Pennsylvania Western University and its California campus.

 Courtesy of PennWest California

