About 40 businesses and some houses in Connellsville have been displaying funny jokes and cute saying on their windows as part of an initiative to bring joy to people in the community.
The initiative was started by city resident Sarah Barnhart, STEM director at Carnegie Free Library of Connellsville. She said when the STEM program at the library went virtual, she had to rethink activities.
“While researching one day, I learned of the STEM career of biopsychology,” she said. “It’s the study of how the mind and our brain affect each other. They’re so connected, and when one isn’t as strong, the other falters.”
Barnhart set out to use this new information and named the project, “Paint Our City Happy.” As part of the initiative, Barnhart created window decorating kits that people can bring home and use to paint cheerful pictures and quotes on their windows to put a smile on the faces of those passing by.
Barnhart decided she also wanted to put happy messages in public locations as well. She took a book of “dad jokes” and made signs to be displayed in participating businesses. Barnhart said about 40 small businesses took her up on the offer.
Clubhouse Pizzeria reached out to Barnhart about receiving a window decorating kit to display the art at their business.
“These times are rough for everybody, and it was just something to maybe bring a smile to somebody’s face as they drive down the road,” said Tarah Brazzon, wife of the business owner. “We have one great big window on the side, and we did the whole window with pizza and pizza-happy quotes, (such as) ‘You can’t make everybody happy. You’re not pizza.’”
Barnhart decided to create the signs to go along with the seasons, so now she is creating Christmas-themed signs.
“I like to use humorous lines from movies, songs or funny quotes so people get a chuckle,” Barnhart said. “Or maybe it’ll remind them of a good memory that will fill their hearts and make their day better.”
Another part of the campaign is thanking fast food workers. Barnhart said she realizes they have to work harder and sometimes longer than others, and people can be rude and unappreciative toward them.
“I’m putting together treat bags for the 200 fast food employees at our five fast food restaurants we have in Connellsville,” she said. “I used Pennsylvania’s favorite chocolate: Hershey’s, kisses to be exact. I’m still working on a funny poem or card to give to the restaurants when I take their treat bags to them.”
In addition, Barnhart is making signs that thank the restaurant workers to place outside of the library along the sidewalk “to remind people to be friendly, appreciative and thankful” when they go to the restaurants.
“I’m hoping people will pass them enough and remember to be polite and show appreciation when they go through a drive thru,” she said.
Barnhart said she has several other ideas for when the weather gets warmer again and hopes the Paint Our City Happy initiative will be an ongoing project from the library.
