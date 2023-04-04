In recognition of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, a group of local panelists will host a presentation at East Side Fire Station in Connellsville.
Panelists to hold forum on child abuse prevention in Connellsville
Recent Headlines
- Local students recognized for pro-life essays
- Crafting our hearts: a private glassblowing class in Hocking Hills
- PennDOT schedules road work, closures in Fayette and surrounding counties
- Little Lake launches 75th season with comedies, drama and more
- Love your brain: Yoga studio to offer classes for those with traumatic brain injuries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.