State police said a paranormal investigator reported hearing a woman screaming for help, saying she was buried alive in a Springhill Township cemetery Wednesday morning.
No woman was located, police said.
The investigator, who was not identified, called state police in Uniontown at about 10 a.m., saying he was investigating paranormal activity at Evergreen Cemetery on Morgantown Road when he heard a female's voice coming from a pile of dirt in a shed screaming "Help! Help! I'm buried alive!," according to a press release from the station.
Troopers arrived to find the man digging around the shed and yelled to them, "Hey, I can use some help over here." He told police he left after calling 911 to get a shovel to help troopers dig for the woman.
