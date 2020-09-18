A 26-year-old Uniontown man died after he was involved in a rollover accident caused when a driver rear-ended a stopped state police cruiser at about 12:30 a.m. Friday on Route 21.
Authorities identified the deceased man as Jesse Provance, who was a passenger in the vehicle that flipped. The cause of the German Township crash is still under investigation.
Trooper Robert Broadwater said the trooper whose cruiser was hit conducting on a traffic stop at the time.
"The car came up from behind our police cruiser and it hit the rear end of our patrol vehicle. After the impact, the vehicle rolled over, and the passenger in that vehicle died," he said.
The driver, whose name is not being released pending the police investigation, suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital later Friday.
The trooper was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was not injured, and the driver who was pulled over in the traffic stop was also uninjured. The state police vehicle was disabled.
