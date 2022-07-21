Fayette County Fair Queen Andrea Hibbs met her future husband when she gave him his first blue ribbon in 1989.
Hibbs, then Andrea Keller, awarded Matthew Hibbs the highest prize at a pig show, and the two parted ways. He joined the military and she spent the year promoting the fair. They reconnected at a 4-H meeting in January 1990, and talked on the phone frequently when he was deployed to Germany.
“I have the $3,000 phone bill to prove it,” she said.
When he returned home, she visited him in Delaware, where he was stationed, and the two were married in September. They have now been married 31 years.
“I always laugh and tell people we never officially had a date. We dated over the phone,” she said.
Hibbs, who is the executive director of the Fayette County Crime Victims Center, saw the fair queen competition as a way to step outside of her comfort zone.
“I truly enjoyed it. It was one of those things in my life that you never thought you’d do,” she said,
She said she was an introverted person, and representing the fair and 4-H was an opportunity to promote something that was important to her.
“I think that has brought me to where I am today. It taught me to be able to be out in a crowd of people, to be able to speak, to be able to promote what you believe in, and I think that brought me even to where I am in the Crime Victims Center,” she said. “I have to speak to people, promote it, and I think a lot of that came from those experiences.”
Hibbs said she was surprised to win, but wanted to soak up the most of the experience. More than 30 years later, she can still quote statistics about the fair.
The competition has become more involved over the years, she said. When she was queen, the contest involved an essay and a speech, but did not include interviews and gowns.
“Back in the original heydays, you didn’t wear anything fancy. You just wore casual clothes,” she said.
Like Hibbs, Kristi Kassimer Harper, the 2004 Fayette County Fair Queen and 2005 PA Fair Queen, said she never saw herself as a person who would wear gowns and crowns.
“I do remember it was a surreal kind of experience. I joked for years that I was more meant to be in the barns than wearing the tiara,” she said. “But it was just kind of one of those moments that became a full circle event.”
A few months after crowning the next state fair queen, she interviewed with the state Department of Agriculture and took her first job in the press office.
“I never anticipated it having such a far-reaching effect on my adult life,” she said.
Kassimer grew up on a farm, and she and her brothers participated in 4-H and at the fair every year. Now, she and her husband, Rob, and their two sons raise Boer goats on their farm in Smock, and her sons show goats with 4-H. She has also helped market the fair and volunteers with 4-H.
“The fair has always been a big part of my life, but as a 4-Her and as a young adult and now as a mom watching your kiddos show in the same arenas that you served in, it’s given me an opportunity to stay involved in my adult years as well,” she said.
She said the fair was a second family to her growing up, and provided a sense of community and belonging. She saw the title as a way to give back to the community that provided for her over the years.
She was the fair queen in its 50th anniversary, and her year involved a retrospective look at the fair and its growth over the years.
Kassimer said the fair has stayed true to its roots and its values, and that the years have shown how important the fair remains to the county.
In addition to taking her young sons to 4-H events, she enjoys stopping by the fair queen competition and recalling the feeling of being in the place of the contestants.
“It’s palpable,” she said. “You can really feel the passion and the joy and their excitement in anticipation of possibly becoming the next fair queen and fair princess,” she said.
