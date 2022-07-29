A woman was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital with numerous injuries Wednesday night after being struck by a Norfolk Southern train at the intersection of the Lincoln Avenue crossroads in Elco.
Larry Pollock, Roscoe fire chief, said his department was dispatched to the scene at around 6:20 p.m.
“Initially, we could not find the patient, but we eventually found her about a half-mile away from the location,” Pollock said. “She was unconscious and in very critical condition.” Her condition was not known Thursday.
Pollock said the victim was a few feet off the tracks, but it was unclear if she had been dragged or was airborne after being struck.
Paramedics from the Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department began initiating care with assistance from Brownsville Ambulance Service to the victim before she was flown by STAT MedEvac to UPMC Presbyterian.
Her name has not been released.
Pollock said all railroad crossings in town were closed until about 10 p.m. as a result of the train being stopped.
RESA Regional Police Department officers were on the scene, but the matter was turned over to Norfolk Southern Police, who will be handling any investigation.
Other volunteer fire departments responding included California and Stockdale.
Pollock was quick to credit a number of citizens who were at the scene offering assistance.
“We had to move our equipment across the train tracks,” Pollock said. “Everybody worked real well as a team. The public on the scene offered some help because it was a difficult rescue.”
