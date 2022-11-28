Physical therapist Ben Begonia has joined The Rehabilitation Center at Penn Highlands Connellsville.
Monday, November 28, 2022 2:36 AM
Begonia joins The Rehabilitation Center with 10 years of experience.
Begonia, who has 10 years of experience, earned his degree from St. Francis University in Loretto. During his studies and experiences, he became passionate about helping others through both outpatient and acute inpatient Physical Therapy.
Rehabilitation Services of Penn Highlands Healthcare offers physical, occupational and speech therapies to individuals of all ages throughout the state.
To learn more about The Rehabilitation Center at Penn Highlands Connellsville, visit www.phhealthcare.org/rehab or call 724-626-8370.
