Penn Highlands Healthcare has added certified physician assistant Christopher Horrell to the staff at Penn Highlands Internal Medicine.
Monday, July 17, 2023 11:13 PM
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 11:02 pm
Penn Highlands Healthcare has added certified physician assistant Christopher Horrell to the staff at Penn Highlands Internal Medicine.
Horrell has more than a decade of experience in providing patient care and education. As an internal medicine specialist, he works toward the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases that affect adults.
Common treatments and procedures include blood care, common eye problems, common reproductive system problems, common skin problems, diagnosis of cancer, diagnosis of diseases, diagnosis of infections, digestive system care, disease prevention, joint care, major illnesses, mental health, minor illnesses, substance abuse and wellness care.
The practice has locations in Connellsville, Uniontown and Mount Pleasant.
