Penn Highlands Healthcare has welcomed a new cardiologist and family medicine doctor to its ranks.
Board-certified cardiologist Dr. George BouSamra joined the teams at Penn Highlands Cardiology, 2618 Memorial Boulevard, Connellsville and 1275 South Main Street, Suite 205, Greensburg. Dr. William Kozak has joined Penn Highlands Family Medicine at 2620 Memorial Boulevard, Suite C, in Connellsville.
BouSamra has more than 30 years of experience, and provides patients with highly specialized care for a range of heart and vascular conditions. Common treatments and procedures include balloon angioplasty, coronary stenting, atherectomy, permanent pacemaker insertion, and peripheral arterial revascularization including carotid arteries, upper and lower extremities, and abdominal vessels, pulmonary emboli and deep vein thrombosis treatment.
BouSamra previously practiced at UPMC Somerset in Somerset, BouSamra Medical in Greensburg and Connellsville, Westmoreland Vascular in Jeannette and Saint Quentin Regional Hospital in Saint Quentin, France.
He graduated from St. Joseph University in Beirut, Lebanon, receiving two years of training in France, six years of training for internal medicine and Cardiology at University of Missouri in Columbia and one year of interventional cardiology at Brown University.
Kozak treats patients of all ages, providing comprehensive care for everything from strep throat to chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure. He has more than two decades of experience providing trusted care to individuals and families. Common treatments and procedures include annual sports physicals, asthma care, diabetes care, hypertension/high blood pressure care, immunizations, preventive care and screenings, aches and pains, allergies, heart disease, major and minor illnesses and rashes.
Kozak graduated from Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia. He completed his residency in family medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh. He is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, Pennsylvania Academy of Family Physicians and American Medical Association.
