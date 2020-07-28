Penn State Extension is hosting a webinar series to help hunters who are planting or plan to plant food plots for deer hunting.
Starting on Wednesday, July 29, the series each Wednesday through Aug. 19 from 7 to 9 p.m.
“We will show them how to set up food plots in an economically and environmentally friendly way,” said extension educator Justin Brackenrich. “Online, there is a lot of emphasis on whitetail deer management, but much of the necessary information is lacking.”
The series, which features topics ranging from picking a suitable site for the food plot to managing habitat, aims to fill that need.
“By working through soil testing, how to make soils suitable for planting, proper handling and use of pesticides, and proper species selection, participants will be better equipped for more holistic management,” said Brackenrich.
He emphasized the ecological role that food plots can play in Pennsylvania.
“Food plots and hunting are not only about trophies, but about does and young ones for the next generation,” he said.
Brushy habitat and trees play a key role in wildlife habitat, he added. “If we can help people be better stewards of their lands and our state while encouraging them to spend time outdoors, then we are doing our jobs.”
There is a $10 fee to participate in each of the weekly webinars, and preregistration is required. Topics include:
n July 29: “The Food Plot Series: Planting and Site Selection” will overview the purpose of planting, proper site selection and what to plant. To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/food-plot-series-planting-and-site-selection.
n Aug. 5: “The Food Plot Series: Soil and When to Plant” will focus on how to soil test, what to do with the results, and how and when to plant a food plot. To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/food-plot-series-soil-and-when-to-plant.
n Aug. 12: “The Food Plot Series: Weed Management” will focus on the weed management of a food plot. To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/food-plot-series-weed-management.
n Aug. 19: “The Food Plot Series: Natural Landscape Habitat Management” will contextualize the place of food plots in a whole-ecosystem approach to forest habitat management, considering how deer and other wildlife species behave on and interact with the landscape. To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/food-plot-series-natural-landscape-habitat-management.
More information can be found at http://extension.psu.edu/food-plot-series.
