Penn State Extension is offering several online learning opportunities including:
Crops conference series: Jan. 26 - 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. (extension.psu.edu/crops-conference-series)
Dairy double cropping: Making the most of your small grains: Jan 26 and Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23 from 10 to 11 a.m. (extension.psu.edu/double-crop)
Making cover crops pay: Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24 and March 3 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. (extension.psu.edu/cover-crops-pay)
Living on a Few Acres (LOFA): Wednesdays, Feb. 10 through March 31 from 7 to 9 p.m. (extension.psu.edu and search ‘Living on a few acres’ to register for desired topics)
Forage production series: March 2, 4, 9, 11, and 16 from 10 a.m. to noon (extension.psu.edu/forage-production-series)
