The Student Veterans Association at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus is collecting new, unwrapped toys for children up to age 12 today as part of a “Cram the Cruiser” event.
The drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the visitors parking lot of the campus, 2201 University Drive, Lemont Furnace. Drive-thru donations will be placed into a police car and donated to Toys for Tots.
