Renata S. Engel, Penn State’s vice provost for online education, will be the guest speaker at the Spring 2022 commencement ceremony at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus.
Engel is responsible for the business operation and academic support and planning across Penn State’s 175+ undergraduate and graduate online degree programs, minors and certificates and includes support for academic advising, faculty teaching online, the development and evaluation of online curricular innovations and advancing student affairs practices for online learners.
A member of the faculty since 1990, she is a professor of engineering design and engineering science and mechanics. During her 32 years at Penn State, she has also served as associate dean for academic programs in the College of Engineering and as the executive director of the Schreyer Institute for Teaching Excellence.
Throughout her professional career, she has contributed to advancing research in design and manufacturing of advanced materials, and engineering education. She has contributed to the leadership of the national professional organization for engineering education, having served as the president of the American Society for Engineering Education and a member of its board of directors.
She completed two years of her education at Penn State Fayette before graduating with a bachelor of science degree in engineering science from University Park. She holds a doctorate in engineering mechanics from the University of South Florida. Engel is a fellow of the American Society for Engineering Education and the recipient of several national and university teaching awards. In 2001, she was recognized as an Outstanding Alumna of Penn State Fayette.
The commencement ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 7 at 10 a.m. in the Main Arena of the Community Center for invited guests. Masks will not be required.
