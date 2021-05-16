Dr. Charles Patrick, chancellor and chief academic officer of Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, conferred academic degrees on 71 candidates for graduation during the 51st commencement ceremony May 8 in the campus Community Center.
The in-person ceremony marks the university’s return to safe gatherings after the 2020 Spring Commencement was adapted to a virtual format under federal COVID-19 restrictions.
The event’s speaker was Paula Congelio, vice president of finance and chief financial officer at West Virginia University. Congelio graduated from Penn State in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
In her address, Congelio said, “You’ve been forced to pivot and adapt for a very long time now, and so have the faculty and staff here at the campus. Everyone came together for the good of the University. It allowed you to be here today to receive your degree and continue with your future.”
“You may work remotely or in a hybrid model for years to come,” she continued. “You may have interviewed remotely and accepted a job without ever shaking a hand. You may work from home for the first several months or long-term. We’ve seen and proved that there are new ways to teach, to learn, to test, to interview, to work and to thrive.”
Friends and family without tickets were able to watch a livestream of the ceremony. Free internet access was provided in designated parking lots on campus.
Graduates with distinctions included Kaylee Aaron and Iman Young, summa cum laude; Danielle Jones, magna cum laude; and Zachary Linssey, cum laude.
The following candidates for graduation, by degree, participated in Penn State Fayette’s commencement ceremony:
Associate degree in Business Administration: Gabrielle Fronczek, Jarred Provance
Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: Andrew D’arrigo, Ryan Demchak, Jared Gaddis, Noah Hansen, Hope Hixson, Hannah Hockin, Dominic Marghella, Ross Mazer, Jeffrey Sarnelli, Bailey Stapleton, Garrett Stevenson, Rebecca Stull, Craig Weaver, John Yohman, Iman Young
Associate degree in Electrical Engineering Technology: Cody Weimer
Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies: Nicole Baker, Melissa Bochnak, Julia Crucio, Miki Porterfield, Alexis Williams
Associate degree in Physical Therapist Assistant: Casey Falcon, Mark Heim, Michaela Krueger, Emily Lacey Trevor Laskody, Allison Robinson, Hannah Stefancin, Kara Wilson
Bachelor of Arts in Administration of Justice: Justin Salom
Bachelor of Science in Administration of Justice: Damian Alicea, Dominique Bartholomai, Andrew Haywood, Danielle Jones, Zachary Lindsey, Troy Lux Jr., Brock McCulloch, Geoffrey Salitrik
Bachelor of Arts in Corporate Communication: Jordan Decker, Carlie Durst, Noah House
Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Olivia Ansell, Olivia Binda, Lynze Bunda, Derek Evans, Emily Grubach, Machaela Hall, Samuel Hlatky, Kaley Kanuch, Kylie Keedy, Icee Leapline, Kensi Martray, Marie Morrison, Katelyn Myers, McKinley Orndorff, Morgan Pytlak, Alivia Rolaf, Taylor Rouleau, Paige Sherbondy, Nicole Sova, Andrea Suter, Anthony Tuchek, Jeremy Welsh, Felicity Yauger
Bachelor of Science in Project and Supply Chain Management: Benjamin Ream
Bachelor of Science in Psychology: Kaylee Aaron, Brandon Demchak, Sara Halbert, Tyler Zelenick
