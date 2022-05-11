Dr. Charles Patrick, chancellor and chief academic officer of Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, conferred academic degrees on 107 candidates for graduation during the 52nd commencement ceremony this past Saturday.
The event’s honored speaker was Renata S. Engel, Penn State’s vice provost for online education. Engel completed two years of her education at Penn State Fayette before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in engineering science from University Park.
In her address to the class of 2022, Engel said, “I had no idea what awaited me when I left Penn State Fayette, what opportunities would present themselves, and which ones I would latch onto after I graduated. But what I did know was that this campus had invested in me, and that I had knowledge, understanding, and skills that I did not have when I began. And for that, I am grateful.”
“Impact is sometimes elusive to identify, but it is the ripple effect. It’s what connects us to each other, and generation to generation. My commencement wish for you is that you live your life never underestimating the impact that you may have on someone else’s life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.