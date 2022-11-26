This fall, students in the Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus had the opportunity to connect with French undergraduate students through the Experiential Digital Global Engagement (EDGE) program.
Penn State Global’s EDGE program is a project-based teaching and learning approach that links a Penn State classroom with a classroom abroad, promoting the development of intercultural competence through the use of Internet-based tools and innovative online pedagogies.
Valerie Vanderhoff, assistant teaching professor of nursing, began incorporating an EDGE component in the classroom in 2019. She and Maureen Dunn, assistant teaching professor at Penn State Shenango, are the first faculty to bring this program to nursing students.
This semester, local students were paired with French undergraduate students at Paris Nanterre University. Over a period of five weeks, the students met virtually to respond to conversational prompts about good health and wellbeing. The discussions revealed the sometimes surprising ways in which French and American cultures overlap or diverge, said Vanderhoff.
“No matter where you live, good health makes for a good life. But we found that our French counterparts drive less and walk everywhere. Their commutes are longer. Their classes don’t start as early, and relaxation is a higher priority. They have stricter boundaries on work-life balance,” she said.
Students reflect on these conversations through journal entries and will work together to present their findings as a class project at the Fall Learning Fair on Dec. 8.
To date, the EDGE program has connected students at eighteen Penn State campuses with dozens of partner institutions throughout nineteen countries.
“This technology empowers you to be a better student and, I believe, a better person,” said Vanderhoff. “Many of our students are economically disadvantaged; many work full-time outside of classes. This opportunity allows them to explore the world without ever leaving Fayette County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.