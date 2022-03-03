For the 17th time, students from Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus raised the most money for the university’s annual THON event.
Thirty students from the Fayette County campus generated $74,678.94 in donations for the annual Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon (THON), held on Feb. 18, 19 and 20.
On those dates, over 15,000 Penn State students from across the commonwealth gathered for the 50th-annual THON to raise money to fight pediatric cancer.
Since the Fayette team’s inception in 1998, a cumulative amount of $1,515,092.79 has been raised for pediatric cancer research and the team’s contributions ranked the highest across the commonwealth campuses for the 17th time.
“We are very proud of the Penn State Fayette THON team’s accomplishment through teamwork and dedication raising funds for pediatric cancer research, treatment and family support,” said Charles Patrick, chancellor and chief academic officer at Penn State Fayette.
This year, THON volunteers raised a record-breaking total of $13,756,374.50, bringing the University’s cumulative total to more than $201 million raised since 1977.
The previous record, of more than $13.3 million, was set in 2014.
THON continues to be the largest student-run philanthropy in the world and is committed to enhancing the lives of children impacted by childhood cancer by providing emotional and financial support, spreading awareness and ensuring funding for critical research at Penn State Children’s Hospital.
