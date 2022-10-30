Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus is celebrating 50 years of bringing The Bard to Fayette County with the annual Shakespeare Festival.
“Since this is the 50th, it’s a big deal for me,” said Dennis Brestensky, a retired English professor with Penn State Fayette.
In 1972, Brestensky started the festival when his students asked him for an opportunity to see a Shakespeare play. Many in his class had never seen a performance of any kind of play, let alone one of Shakespeare’s works.
“So, the festival was my response to my students calling for Shakespeare,” he said.
Since then, the festival has brought in troupe of actors from the region to stage Shakespeare plays at the Fayette County campus.
This year, The National Players from the Olney Theatre Center in Maryland will return with two plays: one from The Bard, and the other from the American Shakespeare, August Wilson.
The Shakespeare play is “Much Ado About Nothing,” performed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 in the Maggie Hardy Auditorium in the Community Center building on campus.
Brestensky said the Shakespearian comedy features the writer’s wittiest couples, rivaling the couple in his comedy “The Taming of the Shrew’.”
The second play is “Fences,” from the Pittsburgh-born Wilson. That show will be performed in the auditorium from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
But, Brestensky said, the festival isn’t just watching the plays. The National Players will conduct two workshops throughout the week in the auditorium. “Acting and Improv” and will run from 11 to 11:50 a.m. Nov. 2.
Brestensky said the workshop helps people think on their feet and learn valuable improvisation techniques through theater games and activities that will help them take risks and build confidence on stage.
The other workshop is the return of “Speak the Speech: Shakespeare” from noon to 1:15 p.m. Nov. 2, which shows how the words on the page are brought to life by actors on the stage.
Both workshops are free for anyone to attend, but reservations are suggested.
Brestensky said other features of the festival include Shakespeare exhibits throughout the whole week. Among the items on display are student projects over the years since the festival’s first year, a photo exhibit of Shakespeare’s birthplace of Strafford taken by Brestensky, and pop culture exhibits that show the long reach of Shakespeare’s influence.
“I’m proud of the festival, proud that it’s become a long-lasting cultural event at Penn State Fayette and thankful for all support over the years,” Brestensky said of both individuals and organizations that have made the festival free and ongoing.
Brestensky said this year will mark the end of his involvement with the festival that he started.
“I am 81 and have had an excellent, fulfilling run of 50 years. Blessed,” he said. “I guess it was my mission to help others appreciate and understand and enjoy the best dramatist who has ever lived.”
Admission to the 50th annual Shakespeare Festival is free for anyone to attend and will run from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4.
For more information or reservations, call 724-430-4271.
