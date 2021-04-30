Paula Congelio, vice president of finance and chief financial officer at West Virginia University, will be the honored speaker at the Spring 2021 commencement ceremony at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus.
Congelio is from Freedom, and graduated from Penn State in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She earned a master’s degree in public administration from the Heinz College of Carnegie Mellon University.
She joined Penn State Fayette in 2004 as campus financial officer and director of business services. She was promoted to her current role at West Virginia University in 2017. In 2018, she was honored by the Penn State Fayette Advisory Board as the Outstanding Fellow.
Congelio is a member of the Penn State Fayette Advisory Board. She and her husband, Carmen, whom she met at Penn State, live in Uniontown and have supported the campus through an endowed scholarship and a student award in honor of her late sister.
The commencement ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 8 at 10:00 a.m. in the main arena of the Community Center for invited guests. The ceremony will follow federal and state guidelines for masking, physical distancing, and limited capacity. There will be a live broadcast of the event via Zoom (https://psu.zoom.us/j/93982999187).
A virtual commencement program will be available online, featuring individual student recognition and recorded remarks from University leadership, on May 9. The link will be shared on social media.
