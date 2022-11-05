Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Near record high temperatures. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Near record high temperatures. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.