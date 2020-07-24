Fayette County Maintenance Manager, Jason L. Spangler today announced the following tentative work plan for the week of July 27. All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
n Bridge Flushing will take place on various routes in the Farmington and Connellsville area.
n Bridge Replacement will take place on SR 1052 (Green House Rd).
n Pipe Replacement will take place on SR 3013 (Palmer Adah Rd).
n Shoulder Cutting will take place on the following: SR 4036 (Central School Rd); SR 4027 (Gillespie Rd); and SR 4034 (Perry Rd).
n Shoulder Repair will take place on SR 857 (Georges-Fairchance Rd) and SR 40 (National Pike).
n Brush Cutting will take place on SR 2012 (Sugar Loaf Rd).
n Ditch Cleaning will take place on the following: SR 2014 (Jersey Hollow Rd) and SR 2012 Sugar Loaf Rd).
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed on various state routes countywide.
All work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
PENNDOT has a 24-hour toll free number for residents to call to report any road maintenance concern. This number can also be utilized to report locations of dead deer on state highways. The number is 1-800-FIX ROAD (1-800-349-7623).
