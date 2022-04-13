The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) wants the public’s feedback on winter services through an online survey.
The 17-question survey asks respondents about their timeline expectations for safe and passable roadways, how they rank snow-removal priorities, and how they rate PennDOT’s winter services.
“Winter operations are among our core services and our team takes pride in their mission,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Through this survey, the public can help us measure expectations and identify education opportunities.”
The survey is available through April 29 and should take about five minutes to complete. All responses are completely anonymous.
The survey can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2022PDWinter.
