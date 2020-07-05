The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the week, with projects starting on Monday.
Included in the list are:
n Bridge flushing on various routes in the Connellsville area
n Bridge replacement on Green House Road
n Pipe replacement on Canaan Church Road
n Shoulder cutting on Smock Road, Fords Hill Road and Rowes Run
n Brush cutting on various routes in the Smithfield area
n Side dozing on Route 381 in the Ohiopyle area
n Ditch cleaning on Jersey Hollow Road and the White/Acme areas.
In addition, signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed on various state routes across the county.
Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
