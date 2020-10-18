The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for this week, with projects starting on Monday.
Included in the list are:
n Base repair will take place on Gans Road and in the Farmington, Markleysburg and Flat Rock areas
n Bridge repairs will take place on Tom Cat Hollow Road
n Crack sealing will take place on Routes 21 and 51 (McClellandtown Road and Pittsburgh Road)
n Shoulder repair will take place on Gibbon Glade Road
n Brushing/litter removal will take place on various routes in the Breakneck, Everson, Point Marion, Gibbon Glade, White, Indian Head and Maple Summit areas
Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work oRoaders will be addressed on various state routes County Wide.
Work on these projects will be in accoRoadance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and jobsite cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
