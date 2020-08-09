The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the week, with projects starting on Monday.
Included in the list are:
n Bridge flushing will take place on various routes in the Uniontown area
n Bridge replacement will take place on Green House Road
n Pipe replacement will take place on Englishman Hill Road
n Shoulder cutting will take place on Connellsville Road, Town Country Road and Buena Vista Road
n Shoulder repair will take place on Georges Fairchance Road, Dinner Bell Road, Kirby Road and Wharton Furnace Road
n Brush cutting will take place on various routes in the Ohiopyle, Normalville and Bullskin Township areas
n Inlet repair will take place on Derrick Avenue
n Drainage/ditch cleaning will take place on Springfield Pike, Jersey Hollow and Maple Summit Road
In addition, signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed on various state routes across the county.
Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.