The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the week, with projects starting on Monday.
Included in the list are:
n Bridge flushing on various routes in the Mill Run and Indian Head area.
n Bridge replacement on Green House Road
n Pipe replacement on Canaan Church Road
n Shoulder stabilization and pipe flushing on Route 51
n Side dozing on Banning Road and in the Dawson area
n Brushing on various routes in the Smithfield area
n Brush cutting on various routes in the White area
In addition, signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed on various state routes across the county.
All work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.
