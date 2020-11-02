The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the week, with projects starting on Monday.
Included in the list are:
n Base repairs will take place on Skyline Drive, Jumonville Road and Connellsville Street
n Bridge repairs will take place on Tom Cat Hollow Road
n Crack sealing will take place on Route 166 in the Point Marion area and Route 40 in the Summit area
n Brush cutting/litter removal will take place on Routes 119, 51 and 40, and on various routes in the Connellsville and Mill Run areas.
Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed on various routes countywide.
