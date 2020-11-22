The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the week, with projects starting on Monday.
Included in the list are:
n Crack sealing will take place on Route 166 in Masontown/Point Marion
n Brush cutting/litter removal will take place on various routes in the Perryopolis, Connellsville, Brownsville and Mill Run areas
n Shoulder cutting will take place on Little Summit Road and Leisenring Vanderbilt Road
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed on various state routes countywide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.