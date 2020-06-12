Canaan Church Road in Wharton Township will be closed starting Wednesday, June 17 at 7 a.m. for a culvert replacement project.
The closure, between Route 381 (Elliottsville Road) and Stuckslager Road, will last until July 1 at 3 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.
A marked detour will be in place using Route 381 and Gibbon Glade Road.
In other PennDOT news, the agency released its work plans for the week of June 15 in Fayette County. Projects include:
Bridge flushing on various routes in the Mill Run and Indian Head areas
Bridge replacement on Green House Road
Pipe replacement on Canaan Church Road
Shoulder cutting on Heistersburg Road and LaBelle Road
Seal coating will take place on the following: Canaan Church Road, Fox Hollow Road, 5 Forks Road, Dinner Bell–5 Forks Road and Gibbon Glade Road.
Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed on various state routes across the county.
Work on all of the projects will be done in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health and will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
PENNDOT has a 24-hour toll free number for residents to call to report any road maintenance concern. This number can also be used to report locations of dead deer on state highways. The number is 1-800-FIX ROAD (1-800-349-7623).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.