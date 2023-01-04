The state Department of Transportation District 12 will have virtual plans on display beginning today for a bridge deck preservation project in Fayette County.
The public is invited to participate in a virtual plans display for the bridge deck preservation project for bridges along Route 40 (Route 0040), Rolling Hills Estate Road (Route 1022), Bute Road (Route 1051) and Main Street (Route 1069) in North Union and South Union townships.
“PennDOT’s Virtual Public Involvement evolved from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rachel Duda, PennDOT District 12 Assistant District Executive of Design. “By using virtual public involvement, we can reach more stakeholders and make their involvement and participation easier.”
She said public involvement is a critical part of every project’s delivery to not only allow PennDOT to communicate its plans and projects, but also helps them understand and respond to the communities’ needs and concerns.
The project will consist of repairing worn and damaged concrete bridge decks with latex-modified concrete and deck seals will be replaced. In addition, various repairs including approach pavement, concrete repairs and other miscellaneous construction to extend the life of the structures will be completed.
“Regarding this project specifically, it is important because it will significantly improve the longevity of these well-traveled structures,” Duda said. “The new latex-modified concrete surface and deck seals will provide greater durability and resistance to salt permeation.”
Construction is to begin in September and be completed in August 2024. The project’s cost was not provided as of press time Tuesday.
The information on the bridge deck preservation project includes a short overview and an online comment form.
The virtual plans display can be accessed on the PennDOT website through Wednesday, Jan. 18.
The page can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 12 website at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12, clicking on the “Public Meetings” link under the “District Links” heading, clicking on the Fayette County box, and selecting the “Bridge Deck Preservation Project” tile.
Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager James Wolfe at jameswolfe@pa.gov or 724-430-4420.
