A virtual display will detail the final design phase for the rehabilitation of the Crawford Bridge in Connellsville.
The bridge carries Route 711 over the Youghiogheny River in the city.
The virtual plans display includes project information, anticipated design and construction schedules and a location map. The display can be accessed on the state Department of Transportation website beginning Wednesday, Dec. 8. The comment period will be open through Friday, Dec. 24.
To access the webpage, visit www.PennDOT.gov/District12 click on the “public meetings” link under the “district links” heading. Then, pick the Fayette County box, and then select the Crawford Ave. Bridge Rehabilitation Project tile.
Feedback and questions should be directed to the PennDOT Project Manager Jeremy Shaneyfelt, at jershaneyf@pa.gov or 724-439-7321.
The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project.
