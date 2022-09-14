The state Department of Transportation is hosting job fairs in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties to fill winter maintenance positions.
PennDOT staff will be available to answer questions and assist with the application process from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at each location. There is the potential for on-the-spot interviews and conditional job offers for select positions. Applicants are asked to bring two forms of identification.
PennDOT’s winter maintenance program runs from September to April and has openings for: transportation equipment/CDL operator, diesel and construction equipment mechanic, auto mechanic, tradesman helper, welder, stock clerk 1 and radio dispatcher.
Permanent CDL operator and mechanic positions are also available in Washington and Westmoreland counties.
The job fairs will be held:
n Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Washington County Maintenance Office, 170 Route 519, Eighty Four;
n Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Fayette County Maintenance Office, 825 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown;
n Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Westmoreland County Maintenance Office, 144 Donohoe Road, Greensburg;
n Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Greene County Maintenance Office, 226 Elm Drive, Suite 102, Waynesburg.
