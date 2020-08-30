The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in a virtual plans display for the replacement of the bridge carrying Buttermore Road over White’s Run in Bullskin Township, Fayette County.
The project includes the replacement of the structure carrying Buttermore Road over White’s Run. Work will include removing the existing structure and replacing it with a single span concrete spread box beam with one integral abutment and one conventional abutment and the reconstruction of the roadway on both sides of the bridge. Work will begin around the intersection of Rohm Way and Buttermore Boulevard and extend to the intersection of Texas Avenue and Buttermore Boulevard. Construction is scheduled for the spring of 2022.
The virtual display includes project information, project presentation, location map, comment form and can be accessed on the PennDOT website beginning Monday, Aug. 31 and will be available until Sept. 14.
To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District12 click on the Public Meetings/Studies link under the district links heading, pick the Fayette County box, and then choose the Buttermore Road Bridge Project tile.
In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, feedback and questions should be directed to the PennDOT Project Manager Brandon Kalp, E.I.T. at bkalp@pa.gov or 724-439-7380.
The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
