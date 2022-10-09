The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
Recent Headlines
Business Card Directory
A Division of Davis Monuments
+1(724)564-2110
Uniontown Carmichaels Connellsville
+1(724)439-4380
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sunday, October 9, 2022 4:47 AM
Sunday, October 9, 2022 4:47 AM
The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
n Bridge replacement on Tanyard Hollow Road in Bullskin Township;
n Pipe replacement on Bitner Road in Franklin Township;
n Base repair on Virgin Run Road in Franklin and Perry townships, Layton Road in Perry Township and Banning Road in Perry and Lower Tyrone townships;
n Shoulder repair on Wymps Gap Road in Springhill Township and Dinner Bell Ohiopyle Road in Stewart and Wharton townships;
n Shoulder cutting on County Line Road in Saltlick Township;
n Boom mowing on Heisterburg Road in Luzerne Township;
n Crews will be picking litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.